Seung-il’s alleged secret girlfriend from before Single’s Inferno has broken her silence

She's claimed she's the 'real victim' in all this rather than Kim Min-gee

During the Single’s Inferno reunion, it was shockingly revealed that Seung-il ghosted Kim Min-gee, with the reasons for his behaviour being unclear.

Following the reunion one of his fan accounts claimed that he actually had a secret girlfriend before the show and that the reason he ghosted Kim Min-gee was because of her.

Well, someone who claims to be his “lover” has now spoken out about the situation as well as her thoughts on Kim Min-gee, and honestly the whole thing is pretty brutal.

He’s currently not commented on the speculation about having a girlfriend prior to Single’s Inferno, and other than this woman claiming she’s his lover there is no other evidence that can prove she actually is.

the woman who claims to be seungil’s secret lover. was she the one behind the fan account? is she just a fan or the real deal? 🤔 #singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/RFDUit6Atc — Evelyn (@theevelynjane) February 24, 2026



Posting on her story she claims that she’s already stepped back from being with Seung-il but felt like she needed to speak out now after seeing posts from people who will “never see him as a human.”

She wrote: “And someone like him would never come out to speak badly about others or explain the entire situation anyway. He would rather accept all the criticism alone.”

She then talks about Kim Min-gee, saying that everyone says he “used her for clout” but claims that Kim-Min gee also used Seung-il for clout after Single’s Inferno.

She claimed: “She even liked edited clips of the two of them to keep the shipping trend going, even though she knew very well that after the show ended it was a complete disaster. She still played along with the hype.

“At a Netflix event, she even recreated an iconic scene with him while he looked very uncomfortable.

“That was because, at that time, he already knew I was not okay with him joining that show at all, and the shipping trend also hurt me. I could tell that his stiff body language was him trying to be careful because he knew I would definitely see it.”

She then says that she only found about Single’s Inferno and Kim Min-gee in January, saying she “didn’t know she existed” prior.

The woman continued: “And did she know that he had me in his life, and that I had been there since before he filmed the show? We just weren’t committed to being a couple at that time. If she didn’t know, then she could never understand how uncomfortable he faced.”

She then goes on to claim that she was actually the real victim amid the ghosting drama, rather than Kim Min-gee, writing: “And when the drama happened after the show aired the reunion episode, everyone only cared that she was the victim and that she was very hurt.

“Meanwhile, the one who was truly hurt was me. And the one who felt extremely uncomfortable was also me. Every day after the show aired, I kept seeing messages online saying they were dating off-screen, even though I knew it wasn’t true.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.