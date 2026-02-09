Single’s Inferno’s Choi Mina Sue is getting backlash for remarks she made on another show

Choi Mina Sue is the villain of Single’s Inferno season five, but it turns out it’s not the first time she’s made controversial moves. She is now getting backlash for past remarks she made on Penthouse: War of Tenants in 2022, when she ridiculed someone’s behaviour.

During filming, Mina Sue asked co-star Seo Chul Gu: “Didn’t you shower?” Seo responded that he hadn’t had enough time to bathe and appeared to be really uncomfortable, asking her, “How can you ask someone such an embarrassing question that straight forwardly?”

Choi told him: “Being dirty isn’t something to be ashamed of.” Seo later clarified that he had showered on previous days. Choi responded: “Are you trying to tease me? It won’t be easy.” The clip is now doing the rounds online, with people saying she wants attention.

Chul Gu said in a confessional: “Choi Mina Sue makes me uneasy. I feel like our personalities don’t match.” He later told her, “When you have different cultures, things you should say and shouldn’t say, things you should do and shouldn’t do are going to be different.”

She said, “Are you throwing shade at me?” He finally said, “No, I’m explaining. If I wanted to throw shade, it would be obvious. If I ever were to, I’d let you know.” She finally ended it with, “It won’t easy for you to.” And that’s not the only thing that didn’t land well.

She also used loads of a prize fund and rejected the meals provided by production, explaining that none of them aligned with her preferences. She then spent $3,700 on food and privately told Lim Hyunseo about secretly ordering the expensive bibimbap. Awkward!

On Single’s Inferno, Mina Sue has been pretty explorative with the men, and it’s left her not looking like a girls’ girl at all. Even the panelists have now admitted they apologised to her for making critical remarks about her behaviour on season five.

