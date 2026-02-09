Choi Mina Sue breaks her silence surrounding her controversial behaviour on Single’s Inferno

Choi Mina Sue has opened up about her behaviour during Single’s Inferno in an interview with Elle Korea, as well as revealing why she even went on the show in the first place.

Her actions this season of Single’s Inferno have resulted in some serious backlash, with some viewers feeling as though she was flirting with too many guys at once.

During her interview with Elle, Choi Mina Sue admitted that her “ideal type” in a man is “someone who is internally broad-minded, understanding, and can keep up with my energetic personality.”

She also revealed what she values most in a relationship, explaining that “trust” and “looking at each other with faith is the most important thing.”

Choi Mina Sue shed some light on her go to Single’s Inferno flirting technique saying that rather than “excessively styling” her hair she just “acts like herself” and she feels like it’s “natural flirting when someone feels attracted to my natural charm.”

As for the impact love has on her life, she answered: “I think it takes up about 95 per cent of my life. This includes not only romantic relationships but also love for family, friendship, our puppy, and even my work. I still believe in the saying that you must love yourself first to love others.”

Choi Mina Sue also revealed why she wanted to go on the show in the first place, confessing: “To get close to people with outgoing personalities, and I wanted to meet such attractive people, so I decided to appear on the show.”

As for the “mission” she gave herself, Choi Mina Sue admitted that she wanted to be the most authentic version of herself on the show, even if others didn’t like it.

She explained: “I tend to be very aware of others, so there are times when I hesitate to show my honest self. My goal there was to show the most ‘me’ I could be. Even if that version of myself isn’t attractive, I still wanted to bring out and show my complete self.

