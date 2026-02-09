Apparently Single’s Inferno’s I-geon was a ‘playboy’ on another dating show called Eden?!

Single’s Inferno star Jo I-geon has been flirting with Kim Go-eun, but apparently he was quite the playboy on another Korean dating show called Eden. He starred on the second season of the reality series, where four single men and woman live together in Eden House.

I-geon was a cast member on Descendants of Instinct, where he was slammed for his behaviour. Someone wrote: “I’ve read that he was in another dating show and was a playboy. I don’t think we’ve seen his true self yet as the first Paradise dates must’ve been awkward.”

He was locked in with Lana by episode two, but ended up choosing another girl. There’s a common opinion from those who like him that claim he “didn’t have a choice” but to choose someone else. And he even ended up dating Lana after the show ended!

During the show, Lana also ended up picking another guy, but people claim it was all scripted and speculate that they actually wanted to choose each other the entire time. Their relationship came to an end around two years ago, after they gave things a go on the outside.

Some people have his back, with one person writing, “Watching both shows, I personally don’t think he gives off playboy vibes, I think he’s a super honest and up front person and goes for what he wants. What can you really do in these shows with such a limited timeline?”

However, others say he’s “acting tame” on Single’s Inferno, in comparison to Eden 2. It all comes down to opinion, and there’s even been speculation his storyline is being pushed by producers to promote his acting work on Netflix, which is completely unconfirmed.

