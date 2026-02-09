Choi Mina Sue was involved in a huge scandal during previous reality show appearance

Choi Mina Sue is one of the most controversial cast members to ever appear on Single’s Inferno, but it turns out she was previously involved in another huge scandal on a different reality show.

Choi Mina Sue appeared in Penthouse: War of Tenants in 2022, with a recently resurfaced clip from her time on the show going viral.

In the show, there is a total prize pot of 400 million won, around $300k, with contestants being given basic meals by production, but if they want anything fancier then that money comes out of the overall shared pot.

In the clip, Choi Mina Sue says she doesn’t want to eat any of the meals that are provided by the show, and then shockingly decides to order a premium bibimbap which costs, 5 million KRW, around $3.7k, which then gets deducted from the total shared prize pot.

This move is technically allowed, however the main issue comes from the fact that all of the cast members had previously agreed to be very cautious with the amount spent, with the $3.7k being a huge deduction for just one meal.

And her fellow contestants weren’t shy about calling her out, with one of them admitting: “Choi Mina Sue makes me uneasy. I feel like our personalities don’t match, and it’s very stressful.”

Choi Mina Sue later tried to justify her purchase as a social strategy in order to get closer to another player, explaining: “If you want to become closer to someone, sharing a secret makes the other person feel like they should open up as well.”

