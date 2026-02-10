All the evidence these Single’s Inferno season five couples are still together after the finale

The Single’s Inferno season five finale is finally out and at long last we know which couples ended up leaving the show together. However, given that season five was filmed last year, how do we know which couples are still together today?

Well, luckily for us there is actually a lot of evidence which seems to indicate which Single’s Inferno season five couples are still together today. So, let’s have a look at all the juicy information!

Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been

Heesun always wearing Subeen’s jacket was not on my bingo card at all😭 #singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/q8krwptUgN — yaya (@sosecouple) February 10, 2026



Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been ended up leaving the show together, and it turns out the evidence the two were together was genuinely in plain sight.

She’s posted recent pictures of her Instagram of her wearing Su-been’s jacket and cap, and given that the pictures are still up it looks like these two are still together.

Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee

Samuel / Lee Sunghoon — aside from only liking comments about him activating her insta, he also liked 2 comments talking about mina sue 🥺 Bros or lovers, at least we know, someone from the cast got mina sue’s back#singlesinferno5 #SamuelLee #MinaSueChoi pic.twitter.com/3GyFWD4cDe — 𝗟𝗢𝗘𝗬 (@loey7323) February 7, 2026



Samuel Lee has been liking a lot of Choi Mina Sue’s posts on Instagram over the past year, and it actually looks like they’ve been secretly spending some time together in New York since the show finished.

He’s also been liking a lot of comments under his posts which have been praising or defending Choi Mina Sue, including this one: “I just wanted to genuinely thank you for the way you treated Mina (my girlie) throughout the show.

“The way you listened, the way you stayed calm, the way you cared without expecting anything in return, it didn’t go unnoticed.

“You were always there for her, whether it was comforting her, hearing her out, or simply sitting beside her when she needed someone.

“That kind of emotional maturity and quiet support says so much about your character. No matter what the outcome was, your sincerity was real and beautiful to watch. I hope you know that many of us truly appreciate the way you showed up for her.”

The fact he’s been liking comments about the two of them whilst the show is actively airing again does seem to point towards these two still being together!

