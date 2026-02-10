Now the finale is out, let’s look at all the bright red flags we saw on Single’s Inferno

The finale is officially out for Single’s Inferno season five, so what better way to fill the gap in our hearts with an in-depth look at the cast’s red flags? Well, we all saw the chaos that Choi Mina Sue and Song Seung-il displayed, which certainly raised some alarm bells.

Song Seung-il’s indecisiveness

Song Seung-il couldn’t choose between Kim Min-gee and Choi Mina Sue. It basically just looked like he couldn’t commit to one person, but then this was balanced out by the green flag of how honest he was about how he felt, and never tried to pretend to either one.

Choi Mina Sue went for multiple guys

Several viewers noticed how not only did Choi Mina Sue go for multiple guys, but her interest on them depended on her need for them to like her back. Her self-worth appeared to be tied to being chosen, and never seemed to reflect on how her decisions impacted others.

However, you can’t deny she was confident, played the Single’s Inferno game well, and was definitely charming when it came to social settings. She knows what she wants, and never tried to lie about her behaviour. She was upfront!

Kim Min-gee fell for men too fast

Anyone watching seemed to pick up on how quickly Kim Min-gee would fall in love. This could be a green flag, too, because she wears her heart on her sleeve and is open to a relationship, but some people described her as “possessive” and with a “low tolerance for ambiguity”.

Others said she was two-faced because she encouraged Seung-il to explore, but then immediately confronted Mina Sue when he did. She would also make comments about Mina Sue, saying she was “jumping from one guy to another” and wanted to “teach her a lesson”.

I-geon’s past came back to bite him

I-geon was a cast member on Descendants of Instinct, where he was slammed for his behaviour. Someone wrote: “I’ve read that he was in another dating show and was a playboy. I don’t think we’ve seen his true self yet as the first Paradise dates must’ve been awkward.”

He was locked in with Lana by episode two, but ended up choosing another girl. There’s a common opinion from those who like him that claim he “didn’t have a choice” but to choose someone else. And he even ended up dating Lana after the show ended!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.