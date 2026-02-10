The Single’s Inferno finale is out, so here’s which cast members ended up together

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster of a Single’s Inferno season, but the finale episodes are finally out which means we know at long last which cast members ended up together. So, this is your final warning that if you don’t want any spoilers to please look away now!

One of the biggest buildups of the season was who exactly Go-eun was going to pick, and she ended up choosing Woo Sung-min to leave the show with.

She explained that he made her feel “super comfortable” and “took care of her in subtle ways” that a lot of people “wouldn’t have noticed.” However, her decision shocked the panelists, who admitted that her pairing was very “unexpected.”

Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been also ended up leaving the show together, with Min-gee and Seun-Il also pairing up together, although I would have been absolutely shocked if these two cast members hadn’t ended up together after the Single’s Inferno finale.

Jooyoung and Jae-jin also left Single’s Inferno together, and despite what some viewers thought, Choi Mina Sue didn’t leave the island alone, but instead left with Sung-hun aka Samuel Lee, who also happens to be very successful.

And whilst we can’t know for sure yet which Single’s Inferno cast members are still together after the finale, Samuel Lee has been liking a lot of Choi Mina Sue’s posts, as well as interacting with comments defending her.

They have also both posted pictures themselves of very similar locations over the past year, so perhaps the pair are still together? Looks like we’ll have to wait for the reunion on the 14th to know for sure!

