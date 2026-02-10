Zarin Fabrics releases statement after Jill trashed halftime show for ‘having no white people’

The company has completely severed any connections to her

Zarin Fabrics have released an official statement after Jill Zarin publicly slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance in a now deleted rant.

She posted the now deleted video on Instagram, however it was captured via Twitter, with Jill complaining about the show being in Spanish, and featuring “no white people.”

She said: “It was the worst halftime show ever. I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish and, quite frankly grabbing his groin area, I think it was totally inappropriate.

“You’ve got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds because he’s so insecure. Seriously.”



Jill continued: “I don’t speak Spanish, I would’ve liked to have known the words he was saying. To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing.

“I’m not taking a side, one way or the other, I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out and it’s very sad.”

Jill became involved in Zarin Fabrics through her marriage to Bobby, with his family originally founding the company in 1936.

She worked at the company by helping with their marketing and public profile, however after Bobby’s death the ownership of the company passed to his sons, and not to Jill.

However, the company have released a statement about her words regarding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, posting on their Instagram: “Zarin Fabrics stands firmly against racism, discrimination, and rhetoric that seeks to exclude or diminish people based on identity, culture, or background.

“We want to be absolutely clear that Jill Zarin has not had ownership of or been associated with Zarin Fabrics for several years.

“Our company operates independently, and any public statements attributed to her are made in a personal capacity and do not reflect our values, beliefs, or operations.”

— Eneida DelValle ~ 🇵🇷 (@eneidadvt) February 10, 2026



It continued: “Zarin Fabrics is built on creativity, collaboration, and respect for the diverse communities that shape art, culture, and expression.

“We condemn language or viewpoints that undermine those principles, and we remain committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment in everything we do.”

The company has also posted an additional statement on their website which states: “Zarin Fabrics has not been associated with Jill Zarin since Bobby’s death. We are proud Americans who accept all people no matter what language they speak.”

