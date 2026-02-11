Apparently Choi Mina Sue is part of a love square involving three Single’s Inferno co-stars?!

Choi Mina Sue is believed to be part of a love square featuring Hee-sun Park, Lim Su-been and Samuel Lee after Single’s Inferno. These are based on unconfirmed rumours, as people think they’ve discovered evidence that she’s been dating Lim Su-been since the show.

Basically, the speculation first began when we all saw that Sung-hun and Hee-sun kept in touch because he wished her happy birthday under her birthday Instagram post. Then, Hee-sun appears to have wore Su-been’s hoodie and cap in one of her other Instagram posts.

Mina had a post of her New York visit and, in one of the pictures, it’s believed we could see Sung-hun’s rings in the mirror reflection. We all know he lives there already, and that she chose him, while Su-been and Hee-sun were seen holding hands in the reunion trailer.

subeen said heesun made him uncomfortable and was chasing him around but did a 180 to make mina sue jealous which is worse than her having multiple dating options because at least she never faked her interest yet he won’t receive even a 1/4 of the hate mina has #singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/gejNl6Lsbl — 🦂 (@leigoii) January 27, 2026

Su-been and Hee-sun are super cute. On the trailer, he’s heard telling her, “I want to get to know you better. Seems like I’m still interested in you,” and then later trying to hold her hand. She asks him, “What are you doing?” and he says, “What do you mean?”

Sung-hun brought out the best version of herself, while Sung-hun says Mina Sue holds a special place in his heart. And he’s now been liking a lot of her Instagram posts, which is one of the most promising signs they stayed together, or at least are on good terms.

