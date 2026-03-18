It’s left vague on Age of Attraction, so here’s everything you need to know about Theresa’s kids

One of them is actually older than John, yikes

When Theresa met John’s family on Age of Attraction they were trying to learn more about her kids and he was being very vague about them, so here’s all the juicy info!

How old are Theresa DeMaria’s kids on Age of Attraction?

So, for context John is 27 and her Theresa’s kids are 29, 25 and 22. Which yes, means John is younger than one of her own children. Yikes. Theresa has two sons and one daughter, so let’s meet them all!

Lauren DeMaria

Lauren is 25 and celebrated her birthday back in in July. Theresa shared a sweet message for her birthday, writing: “You are so so loved and adored by your family and friends. I’m the luckiest Mom to have you as my daughter and best friend.

“You’re so thoughtful and considerate and have such a giving and caring heart; anyone who is lucky enough to have you in their life knows this! Keep working hard and staying true to yourself. GOOD THINGS ARE HAPPENING!”

Whilst Lauren’s Instagram profile is private, according to her LinkedIn she currently works as an Account Executive for CURICH WEISS, and has been there for almost two years.

She also did some work at the same magazine that her mother Theresa works at, working there for almost two years.

She studied at Chapman University and came away with a BA in Communications and Journalism.

Michael DeMaria

Michael is the youngest of Theresa DeMaria’s kids, aged 22, which means that he’s just five years younger than John is on Age of Attraction.

He just finished studying at Loyola Marymount University, where studied Civil Engineering, according to his LinkedIn. He also played lacrosse during university and was a midfield.

Ricky DeMaria

29 year old Ricky is the eldest of Theresa’s children and according to his LinkedIn, he works as a Data Collections Coordinator for Chestnut Heath Systems.

He has both a BA and Masters from DePaul University in Social Epidemiology, and describes himself as as “life long learner with a passion for helping others and discovering new ways to improve peoples lives.”

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