Layla’s ex to Taylor’s baby daddy: Let’s meet all the Mormon Wives’ infamous exes

These ladies have got some juicy pasts

While The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is packed with glam confessional looks, friendship feuds and enough relationship chaos to power several seasons, the men from the cast’s pasts are just as fascinating.

From high-profile former husbands to ex-boyfriends who became major storylines, these are the names we all keep hearing whenever the drama kicks off.

And no, it’s not all soft-swinging fallout and messy TikTok breadcrumbs, there are co-parenting dynamics, fast-moving remarriages and a few connections that are practically their own spin-off.

Jessi Draper’s ex-husband Zach Gish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii)

Let’s start with a name that hardcore stans will recognise instantly: Zach Gish.

Before Jessi Ngatikaura’s marriage to Jordan became part of the show’s emotional rollercoaster, she was married to Zach from 2014 to 2019.

His name popped back into the conversation when Jessi revealed she was removing a tattoo linked to her ex, which honestly feels very on brand for reality TV’s most dramatic healing era.

He may not be front and centre on the series, but he is absolutely part of Jessi’s backstory, and therefore part of the wider Mormon Wives lore.

Layla Taylor’s ex-husband Clayton Wessell

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Layla Taylor’s ex-husband is Clayton Wessell, and he’s an important part of her story because the pair share two sons together.

Layla has been open about navigating life as a young divorced mom, and that experience is a huge reason fans connected with her so quickly.

More recently, her dating life moved into the spotlight thanks to her relationship with Mason McWhorter, but Clayton is the ex who matters most in the family timeline.

In true Mormon Wives fashion, even the quieter exes still come with plenty of intrigue because they’re tied to the cast’s co-parenting realities and emotional backstories.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-husband Tate Paul

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You cannot talk about infamous Mormon Wives exes without talking about Tate Paul.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s divorce from Tate became major public conversation after the now-notorious “soft-swinging” scandal exploded online in 2022.

Since then, Tate has mostly stepped back from the chaos, reportedly remarried and welcomed another child, while continuing to co-parent the two children he shares with Taylor.

There’s something especially fascinating about Tate because he’s linked to the exact chapter that turned MomTok from niche internet fascination into full-blown pop culture obsession.

Basically, he’s one of the foundational figures in this entire messy, bingeable universe.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen

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Then there’s Dakota Mortensen, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, the father of her youngest child, and easily one of the most headline-making men connected to the franchise.

Their on-off relationship has been a major storyline, stretching from post-divorce romance to pregnancy, breakups, reconciliations and very public legal drama.

As of March 2026, the two share a son, Ever, and are tied to an ongoing domestic assault investigation in Utah, with allegations reported by both parties.

It’s messy, serious and still developing, which is exactly why Dakota remains one of the most talked-about names in the Mormon Wives orbit.

Demi Engemann’s ex-husband Blake Corbin

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Demi Engemann’s current marriage to Bret Engemann may get more airtime, but her ex-husband Blake Corbin is also part of the show’s extended relationship web.

Demi shares daughter Maude with Blake, and reports say the pair split in 2020 before Demi married Bret in 2021.

What makes this one extra reality-TV-coded is that Blake and Bret reportedly already knew each other, which gives the whole story that tiny, irresistible “wait, what?” twist.

He’s not the loudest ex in the bunch, but in a cast built on overlapping personal histories, Blake definitely earns a place on the list.

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