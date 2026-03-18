He’s not on Mormon Wives, so let’s meet Taylor Frankie’s ex husband, Tate Paul

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex husband Tate Paul might not have ever appeared on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but he was still at the centre of the drama during the first season. So, let’s meet him and find out what he’s been up to since they split.

Tate and Taylor got married in 2016 and divorced just six years later in 2022, with the pair sharing two children together.

Why did Taylor and Tate split?

Whilst we don’t know the complete ins and outs of why these decided to divorce, a lot of it was because of their “soft swinging scandal.”

She explained on Mormon Wives that she and Tate allowed each other to swap sexual partners with other couples, but they weren’t allowed to sleep with anyone else. However, Taylor “stepped out of that agreement”, which partly led to their divorce.

She admitted that the scandal was the “tip of the iceberg” and that they had “a lot of other issues” they were trying to work through.

She added: “I was friends with these people, and we spent a lot of time together. We were intimate on several occasions. Tate has made out with several girls and [done] other things, and I’ve made out with all of the husbands and [done] other things. … We had an agreement, like all of us, and I did step out of that agreement. That’s where I messed up, and I, obviously, am losing everything that I have.”

Since splitting from Taylor Frankie in 2022, it seems her ex husband Tate Paul has remarried, as the Mormon Wives star confirmed he was engaged in an interview with Distractify.

And as his former fiancée has taken his last name, it would appear they have since got married. He and his new wife, Bailey, have also had a daughter together who they welcomed in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tate Paul (@taterobertpaul)



He wrote on Mother’s Day: “Happy Mother’s Day to the love of my life! You are an incredible mother and partner. Thank you for everything you’ve done for Me, our baby, and my kids. I’m impressed daily with how selfless and nurturing you are. I love you.”

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