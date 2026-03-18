Amid all of the Mormon Wives drama, does Dakota Mortensen have a girlfriend?

Dakota Mortensen and his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Frankie Paul, have hit a head on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. They had to pause filming because of a big argument, even though just three months ago, it looked like Dakota was soft-launching a new girlfriend.

So, are they still a thing, even amid all of this chaos? Back in December, it was rumoured that Dakota was dating Emma Shippen, as he had reposted a TikTok video she shared with the caption, “Come on Superman, say your stupid line. Who is she!!!”

Several Mormon Wives stars like Jordan, Jessi’s husband, commented with a meme of Donald Trump stating, “I approve this message,” while Chase McWhorter, Miranda’s estranged husband, left a meme with a guy’s tongue sticking out. Basically, they all ship it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Shippen (@emmashippen)

On the same night, Dakota commented on Taylor’s TikTok video with, “Can we be friends finally?” And obviously, we all know his ex-girlfriend and baby mother, Taylor, has moved on, as she’s been confirmed as the official next lead of The Bachelorette.

However, three months on, people are still commenting on her videos with things like, “He’s still thinking about Taylor.” We haven’t seen any public interaction between Emma and Dakota for a while, but they do still follow each other on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Mortensen (@dakota_mortensen)

She did say she was just at Pilates recently so she “doesn’t lose her mind,” and hasn’t shared any recent content with him. However, in January, Dakota shared an Instagram carousel featuring a girl’s hands doing a dance on her legs, without her face shown in it.

So while it’s currently unconfirmed that Dakota may have an official girlfriend, Taylor has already moved on by starring on The Bachelorette. However, rumours have already come out about that show, and it seems that she ends up meeting a few new men.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.