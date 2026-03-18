She wasn’t really on Mormon Wives, so who is Dakota’s ex Jenna Jarvis?

If you’ve been keeping one eye on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and the other on the internet’s endless Dakota Mortensen discourse, chances are you have seen Jenna Jarvis’s name pop up again.

She is not one of the main MomTok faces, but she has absolutely become part of the wider Dakota-and-Taylor Frankie Paul lore.

And naturally, people now want the full story: who she is, how she fits into the drama, and why people are suddenly so invested.

The short version? Jenna is one of those side characters who ended up making a very big impact on a messy relationship timeline.

Dakota and Jenna were linked in season one

Jenna Jarvis originally became a talking point because of Dakota’s overlap drama with Taylor Frankie Paul.

While season one of the show dug into the receipts more fully later on, the big issue was the same: Taylor wanted clarity on whether Dakota had been honest about his timeline with Jenna, and Jenna ultimately helped fill in some of the blanks.

PEOPLE’s recap of the breakup fallout reported that Jenna shared texts and evidence that left Taylor realising Dakota had not told the full truth.

Dakota himself also admitted to lying and deleting messages, which only made the situation feel even messier for everyone watching.

Dakota and Taylor’s relationship has basically never been simple. Their on-again, off-again dynamic has remained a central part of the show and the surrounding headlines, from cheating accusations to breakups to co-parenting their son, Ever.

PEOPLE reports that the pair started dating in 2022, welcomed Ever in March 2024, and have continued to make headlines long after their split.

That’s likely why any woman connected to Dakota during that chaotic period keeps getting pulled back into the conversation.

So, was Jenna a major cast member? Not really. But in reality TV terms, she played the classic “brings the receipts” role, and honestly, those are sometimes the people who shift an entire storyline.

People want to know who she is

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jenna jarvis (@jennajarvisjarvis)

Jenna goes by @jennajarvisjarvis on Instagram and describes herself as being in Bali – and loving it! She shares links in her bio to a podcast, retreats and a shop.

Her page gives influencer-wellness energy rather than full-time reality star vibes, which may be part of why people are so curious. Dakota’s ex definitely feels adjacent to the chaos rather than fully inside it.

Nowadays, she looks to be sharing Bali life with the world. But, previously, Jenna has leaned into the public curiosity a little.

A May 2025 post references “The Secret Life of Dakota Mortensen,” which suggests she is aware people are interested in her side of the story.

She also took to the ‘gram with some snaps around the same time captioned: “Yes honey this is when mommy went on TV because the whole world thought she was a home wrecker. When I was a kid I would fantasize about being famous while listening to this song and this may be my only chance to use it so plz enjoy it with me.”

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