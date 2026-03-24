Mormon Wives’ Chase breaks silence on the wild rumours Jordan Ngatikaura is going to jail

All eyes are on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives universe right now. From Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season getting axed to rumours of SLOMW being put on pause, and multiple divorces coming out of the woodwork, it’s literally hard to keep up at this point.

This latest bit of drama kicked off after Chase McWhorter’s sister, Aysia, claimed she’d heard Jordan Ngatikaura was “going to jail” and naturally, people immediately started connecting dots that may not actually connect.

With Jordan in the middle of a very public split from Jessi Draper, plus reports of fresh court filings, the rumour spread fast. But now Chase has weighed in, and the actual story is a lot less explosive than TikTok made it sound…

Chase’s sister alleged Jordan was going to jail

The rumour appears to have started from a TikTok video in which Aysia McWhorter said she’d heard Jordan was “gonna go to jail,” and added that she was happy about it because she didn’t want to see him on her screen.

The clip was widely reposted by Mormon Wives fan accounts, which is basically how anything in this fandom turns into a full-blown scandal within five minutes.

The timing is what made people really run with it. Jordan has just filed for divorce from Jessi Draper, and he filed for a temporary restraining order shortly after, per TMZ.

That kind of legal language is enough to send some straight into detective mode, but it is not the same thing as a criminal case or proof that someone is headed to jail.

The confirmed developments around Jessi and Jordan involve divorce and civil court filings, not any verified announcement that Jordan is facing jail time.

A fan account, @jordycray, also shared alleged DMs from Jordan in response to the claim. When asked directly what was going on, Jordan reportedly replied that he had “no idea” what Aysia was talking about.

Now, Chase has cleared up the rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase McWhorter (@dchasemac)

Chase has now addressed the whole thing himself.

Via Instagram, he joked that Aysia “apparently knows something that none of us know,” before calling her and asking where she had seen that Jordan was going to jail.

He then said plainly: “I don’t think he’s going to jail.”

Chase joked: “Thank you for breaking the news to us…” and Aysia laughed, adding: “Everyone’s like you can’t drop this bomb…”

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