Wait, does one couple actually get engaged at the end of Age of Attraction?!

As if Age of Attraction could not get any more shocking, there’s a huge rumour that a couple gets engaged by the end. And it was started by co-host Nick Viall, who revealed that there were “no rules” on the Netflix dating show, and that it didn’t have an end goal as such.

“Certainly if people want to get engaged on this show, we’re not going to stop that from happening,” Nick told Entertainment Weekly. “But I don’t think it’s required to be invested in these couples’ love stories. You get some really fun and beautiful moments.”

He added: “[Plus] everyone loves an awkward profession of love — you have that as well, and I’m excited for people to see it all unfold.” So far, there’s seven couples with age gaps the show followed, and the most likely-looking couple teasing a big ending is Vanessa and Logan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Drozda 💖 (@vidabeautybabe)

At the end of episode seven, Vanessa asked him, “Is this the part where you break up with me?” He replied: “I’m going to need the promise ring back.” So, could this mean that he’s getting ready to replace that promise ring with a potential engagement ring?

Logan and Vanessa have been sharing photos together online, which hints at how good of a place they’re in, while others say Libby and Andrew have been spotted going to the gym together. Other couples involve Leah and Chris, Theresa and John, and Pfiefer and Derrick.

However, there’s a big hint they do break up, after Vanessa writing, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” She also questioned on the show, “His life is just starting. Is he really going to give all that up for someone 20 years older than him?”

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