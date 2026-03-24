Erm, Julie Theis slept with two Mormon Wives stars in a ‘vindictive’ move against her ex?!

Two at the same time, by the way

As if the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives drama couldn’t get any wilder, a new show’s reunion episode has basically carved out a whole storyline of its own.

Hosted by Zachary Reality, Secrets and Soulmates has some reality TV stars sharing some unhinged details about their intimate lives, including that they may have slept with two Mormon Wives stars at the same time?!

Zachary Reality spills Mormon Wives tea

Apparently, there’s a “Mormon Wives entanglement” going on that involves: “Dakota Mortensen’s roommate, Cru, a threesome, and Shinia.”

According to Zachary Reality, Cru went on a reality TV show called Secrets and Soulmates, where he met a woman named Julie Theis.

“You might recognise her from The Trust on Netflix, or her online battle with Hailey Bieber,” he adds.

Zachary continues: “So, Julie and Cru fell in love on this show, and she moved to Utah. They end up breaking up and getting into a huge fight because Julie left town for the weekend and asked him to watch her dog. He was not able to fulfil those responsibilities, and something really tragic ended up happening.

“Julie admitted that she wanted to get back at him so she had a threesome with Chase and Shinia. Now, this is already messy because Shinia was hooking up with Dakota. Shinia was also supposed to be best friends with Miranda.”

Secrets and Soulmates reunion is the source?!

According to the TikTok video from Zacahry, the Secrets and Soulmates reunion episode was filmed, and he was the host.

“That’s how I know all of this because everything that went down in Utah from the Mormon-adjacent drama plays out and is talked about on Secrets and Soulmates…”

People in the comments of Zacahary’s video are begging for Miranda to get some new friends, while more are absolutely horrified that Dakota “has a roommate.”

More were dying to find out a timeline of all the events, and wanted to know when the alleged entanglements happened as Julie was previously dating Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen.

One commenter shared alleged screenshots of Julie commenting about it where she said: “Lol Shayne and I broke up in May (almost a year ago), we filmed this show in September… and this whole other thing happened in November.”

A quick run-through of the Secrets and Soulmates reunion, and Julie and Cru openly talk about what happened.

Cru suggested Julie “had a threesome with two of his friends” in a “vindictive” move after she saw him partying in Las Vegas with “pretty girls.”

Julie confirmed she had a threesome with two of Cru’s friends and added: “I warned him. I said stop f***ing with me.”

She added: “You were posting photos, trying to make me mad with Shinia and posting that.”

Cru then said he’s no longer friends with the “guy and girl” involved.

Julie continued: “I did it because I wanted to. It was just a bonus that I thought Cru would be mad about it.”

Reality Shrine reached out to Chase McWhorter, Shinia Powell, and Julie Theis for comment. Julie Theis declined to comment. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.