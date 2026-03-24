Pfiefer reveals the heartbreaking reason she cried in the promise room on Age of Attraction

Pfiefer has shared the heartbreaking reason she cried so much in the promise room on Age of Attraction. Some people may have thought it was meeting Derrick and finding out his real age of 43, which gave them a 20-year age gap, that had her in tears, but that’s not the case.

Basically, it was a recent past experience that left Pfiefer in tears, especially as Derrick was so nice to her. She shared on TikTok: “I need to talk about my promise room scene. So many tears. I had a fever, sweating, already nervous, and I’m sweating in my damn sequins.”

She revealed how she told herself she wouldn’t cry on the show, but they “got her so good,” and she said: “My last relationship prior to this show, things ended so horrifically badly, final bits of our relationship were very troubling. Derrick was so opposite of that, so supportive.”

“I hardly even knew him and he treated me with so much more respect. I was literally sitting there to myself and thinking, why have I let myself be mistreated? I just started crying because that s*** is sad. I did not value myself enough to leave that relationship,” she added.

She explained that she was “in love,” which is why she cried so much, and said how Derrick “had her talking about her damn ex.” Pfiefer continued: “What did I do? Start crying again. It was a very relatable thing, putting up with stuff that you probably shouldn’t.

“You don’t really know until you get out of it, it’s hard and it’s sad and it takes a lot of time. Derrick was just incredibly supportive in that moment, I was never anxious about where he stood with me. He loved the dress, looked fine, double pearl necklace,” she said.

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