Inside Tate and Taylor Frankie Paul’s relationship four years after *that* wild scandal

These Mormon Wives' lives aren't so secret any more

When Taylor Frankie Paul’s love life spills into the headlines, it never exactly arrives quietly.

And four years after the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star blew up MomTok with that now-infamous swinging confession, people are still very invested in one question: where does that leave her and ex-husband Tate Paul?

He’s stayed far more private than Taylor, but their post-split dynamic involves them both moving on with new relationships.

Between co-parenting, new partners and fresh off-screen drama, their relationship today looks very different from the chaos that first ended their marriage…

Tate and Taylor split after Mormon Wives scandal

Taylor and Tate were married in 2016 and went on to welcome two children, daughter Indy and son Ocean, before their marriage unravelled in spring 2022.

The breakup basically went viral when Taylor revealed on TikTok that she and Tate had been part of a “soft-swinging” arrangement within their Mormon friend group.

According to Taylor, the couple had rules, but she crossed a line and developed feelings outside the agreement. a bombshell admission that turned their divorce into one of the internet’s messiest scandals before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives even premiered.

That confession didn’t just end a marriage, it basically launched a franchise.

By the time Hulu’s series arrived in September 2024, Taylor’s split from Tate had already become part of her public identity.

But while Taylor leaned into telling her side, Tate did the opposite. He mostly stepped back from the spotlight, kept his online presence minimal and avoided becoming a regular part of the show.

E! says he works in software management in Utah, and Taylor has also said he wanted their children kept largely off-camera.

What is their relationship like now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tate Paul (@taterobertpaul)

While all kinds of drama plays out between Taylor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, Taylor and Tate have apparently reached a cordial, co-parenting place.

In interviews around the launch of Mormon Wives, Taylor said her ex was “doing great,” described him as a “good friend,” and spoke warmly about his then-fiancée, now wife, Bailey.

She also suggested their blended dynamic was unusually friendly, saying she was “buddies” with Bailey too.

E! similarly reported that Tate has since remarried Bailey and that the couple welcomed a child together in 2023, meaning both Taylor and Tate have very much moved into new chapters.

That said, being amicable doesn’t necessarily mean simple.

Taylor’s more recent legal and personal turmoil involving ex-boyfriend Dakota has pulled renewed attention onto everyone in her orbit, including Tate.

Biography reported this week that Tate had reportedly filed for a protective order in March 2026. Cosmopolitan also reported the same. But that detail appears to trace back to TMZ’s report, which states: “It’s unclear if Tate’s filed his request for a restraining order.”

Tate himself has not publicly commented.

What is clear is that Tate still seems committed to staying private while prioritising family life away from the cameras.

So where do Tate and Taylor stand now? The public version is less exes-at-war and more former spouses who rebuilt things into a workable co-parenting relationship.

Reality Shrine reached out to Tate Paul for comment. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.