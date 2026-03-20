Every insane Mormon Wives and Bachelorette revelation that’s happened in the past 24 hours

It's been one shock after another

The Taylor Frankie Paul news cycle has gone from messy to absolutely nuclear in what feels like five minutes.

In the space of a single day, we’ve had a leaked video, a full-on Bachelorette cancellation, Taylor’s first major response, and yet another legal twist involving Dakota Mortensen.

It’s the kind of chaos that would sound too dramatic even for Hulu or ABC, and yet here we are.

Things are moving fast, and the fallout is hitting both The Bachelorette and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives at the exact same time…

Mormon Wives filming completely halted

Before everything exploded publicly, there were already signs something was very wrong behind the scenes.

Filming for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five reportedly paused earlier this week after a major incident involving Taylor and Dakota.

Insiders said tensions were so high that cast members didn’t feel comfortable continuing, and production essentially ground to a halt.

The ‘150 calls’ to Dakota

Taylor called Dakota 150 times in 90 mins #slomw pic.twitter.com/c4goSHzdb7 — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 17, 2026

Then came something else that really got people talking. Claims surfaced that Taylor had called Dakota around 150 times in just 90 minutes, with screenshots of call logs allegedly backing it up.

Reality Stevedescribed their relationship as “toxic”, suggesting this kind of communication wasn’t unusual for them. It added a whole new layer to the situation, not just a one-off argument, but an ongoing pattern of behaviour that people may not have fully seen before.

The leaked 2023 video changed everything

The cancellation came just hours after TMZ published a video from a 2023 altercation between Taylor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

The footage reportedly shows Taylor throwing a chair at Dakota while a child was nearby and crying in the background.

PEOPLE notes that the video appears consistent with the allegations tied to Taylor’s 2023 arrest, which led to a guilty plea in abeyance to aggravated assault, while other charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Dakota filed for a protective order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Mortensen (@dakota_mortensen)

As if that wasn’t enough, PEOPLE also reported on March 19 that Dakota filed for a protective order against Taylor, with a hearing set for April 7.

That filing comes on top of the already-open Draper City Police domestic assault investigation, where police said allegations had been made by both parties.

Dakota released a statement

Dakota has now broken his silence, too, and his response was very direct.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, he said, “As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation,” and added that he “categorically” denies Taylor’s abuse claims.

He said his focus is on their son and his safety, and that he hopes Taylor will do the same.

Taylor broke her silence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

After the cancellation, Taylor’s team finally responded in a much stronger way than we’d seen before.

Her representative told PEOPLE that Taylor is “very grateful for ABC’s support” as she prioritises her family’s safety, and alleged that she has suffered “extensive mental and physical abuse” as well as threats of retaliation.

In a separate statement to Entertainment Weekly, her rep said the leaked video “conveniently omits context” and described it as part of a “destructive campaign” to harm her, adding that it was especially cruel for the footage to be released on her and Dakota’s son’s birthday.

So while ABC has stepped back, Taylor’s camp is very clearly shifting the conversation toward her own abuse allegations.

Taylor’s 2023 plea deal could now be affected

Entertainment Weekly reported that Utah authorities are now evaluating whether the new allegations involving Taylor and Dakota could affect her 2023 plea deal.

Taylor previously pleaded guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault after the 2023 incident, with the other charges dismissed, and she was put on three years of probation set to run through August 2026 if she met the terms.

Under Utah’s court guidance, if someone on a plea in abeyance fails to substantially comply with the conditions, the court can terminate the agreement, enter a conviction, and impose a sentence.

ABC abruptly pulled Taylor’s Bachelorette season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc)

The biggest bombshell of the past 24 hours is that ABC and Disney have officially decided not to move forward with Taylor’s already-filmed season of The Bachelorette.

The season had been set to premiere on Sunday, March 22, but on Thursday, March 19, Disney said the decision came after a newly released video surfaced and that its focus was now on “supporting the family.”

American Idol to replace The Bachelorette

To make the cancellation feel even more brutal, ABC already has a stand-in.

TMZ reported that a rerun of American Idol will air in The Bachelorette’s Sunday slot on March 22, which was supposed to be Taylor Frankie Paul’s premiere night.

And apparently that’s only the temporary fix. TMZ says network execs still hadn’t locked a permanent replacement for the rest of the now-scrapped season.

Grant Ellis said ABC made the right call

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grant Ellis (@grantellis__)

One of the clearest reactions came from former Bachelor lead Grant Ellis, who told TMZ that ABC was right to cancel Taylor’s season because the network needed to take a stand against domestic violence.

He basically said that if ABC had let the season air as planned, it would have left people questioning whether the franchise actually cared about abuse at all.

Grant also noted the fallout could hit the wider franchise too, because ABC had reportedly been considering one of Taylor’s finalists for a future Bachelor season.

Basically, the last 24 hours haven’t just damaged one premiere, they’ve thrown Taylor’s entire TV future into question.

In a statement to EW, Dakota’s source said: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever… He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.”

Taylor’s statement that followed, per PEOPLE, reads: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family…

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritises her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

It continues: “There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

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