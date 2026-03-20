We won’t ever see him, but Lana Del Ray’s ex-fiancé was one of the suitors on The Bachelorette?!

Erm, so amid the news that The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul has been cancelled, it turns out that Lana Del Ray’s ex-fiancé was on the show?!

So, since we won’t be able to see more about Clayton Johnson during the series, let’s find out more about him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clayton Johnson (@claywatch)



Clayton and Lana Del Ray were first linked together back in 2020 after they started following each other on Instagram, with sources claiming to People that they’d met on a dating app.

In a picture of Lana and Clayton together on Halloween, she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her finger, and was seen wearing it again while performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December 2020.

Whilst Lana Del Ray didn’t confirm that she and Clayton were engaged, sources told People that he’d popped the question. However, the pair ended up splitting.

Clayton Johnson was also a musician in The Johnsons, a band he formed alongside his two brothers, where Clayton was a vocalist and guitarist.

During the official casting announcement for the now cancelled Bachelorette, Clayton was described as someone “caring and attentive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clayton Johnson (@claywatch)



His bio read: “Clayton is a true Southern gentleman who just hasn’t found the right one yet,” his bio reads. “This talented musician is searching for a love that’s loyal, nurturing, and built to last a lifetime. When he’s not writing or recording music, Clayton enjoys escaping the city to spend time in nature with his dog, Oliver.

“Clayton is caring, attentive, and more than willing to go above and beyond for the woman he loves. He once even handmade a scrapbook filled with his favorite shared memories. Clayton calls himself a lover boy and is ready to write love songs for the woman of his dreams. He’s beyond excited to meet Taylor and has romantic surprises already planned for her.”

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