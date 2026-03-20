How long could Taylor Frankie Paul face in prison if she’s arrested following leaked video?

A leaked video of Taylor Frankie Paul throwing bar stools at her ex Dakota was released by TMZ, yesterday, and resulted in her upcoming season of The Bachelorette getting cancelled.

Her ex boyfriend, Dakota, was filming the entire event and can be heard telling her that this is what “physical violence” looks like. Her five year old daughter Indy also being present in the room, and can be heard crying at the end of the video.

Whilst footage of the video was only just released now, the actual event happened in 2023 and at the time she was arrested for aggravated assault. In February of this year, Dakota called 911 on Taylor following a “violent” incident between them, as claimed by The US Sun.

A Utah criminal expert and practicing attorney Nathan Evershed told The US Sun how long Taylor Frankie Paul could face in prison if prosecutors decided to press charges against her.

The US Sun confirmed that the alleged incident from February is currently under review by the Draper City prosecutor.

Nathan claimed: It’s the prosecution that’s going to make the determination whether they’re going to file charges, and if they do, there could be an arrest or there could be a summons to court.

“The biggest deal that would happen, though, is that she has a pending felony count of aggravated assault with domestic violence.”

Taylor Frankie Paul currently has a plea in abeyance after her 2023 arrest, but what actually is that?

Nathan explained: “It’s a plea that’s held in abeyance, meaning that should she violate her terms; one of them being not to commit any further crime, then that plea could then be entered.

“It’s a felony conviction if it’s entered. It’s a third-degree felony here in Utah, and she could be facing up to five years in prison should that happen.”

He continued: “That would be the disaster for her is that if there was a charge, not just a charge, but then eventually a conviction that could violate her plea in abeyance. And she could be found as a guilty felon and possibly going to prison with this underlying case that’s been lingering since 2023,” he explained.

Taylor Frankie Paul has now released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota has also released his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever. He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side. He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

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