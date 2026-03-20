Mormon Wives’ Mikayla Matthews and Terry Jace have officially split after eight years together

Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry have officially split after eight years together. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives couple are one of three major bombshells happening among the cast this week, as Jordan filed for divorce, and Taylor and Dakota’s feud goes viral online.

On March 12th, it was revealed that their relationship had come to an end, just a year after Mikayla got divorced from her ex-husband, Clayton. Mikayla spoke out about how kissing was a trigger for her following abuse that she said happened during her childhood.

On The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jace tried to get Mikayla to do trauma therapy, but she said she’s “already maxed out” and her “bucket is full,” before she packed her things and left. She told Jace she wants to work on herself outside of her responsibilities as his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Matthews (@mikayla__matt)

Just days ago, she revealed she’s having a “new beginning” after splitting from Jace. Mikayla left the door open on getting back together, but Jace told her they should stay separated until she feels that she can commit to their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Matthews (@mikayla__matt) She told Jace she thinks it’s better for their kids if they can work things out, but Jace shot back that he wants their kids to “see their parents having a good, intimate connection and emotional connection.” It comes eight years after they got married back in March 2018. Mikayla had given birth to their first child together six months before their wedding, having met when she was 16. In a September 2021 TikTok, she explained that she and Terry found out she was pregnant “after less than a month of knowing each other.”

“I decided to keep the baby, told him and he was 110% supportive and we went from there,” she wrote. They have four kids, the youngest having been born in July 2025, and although they decided to separate, they still see each other “every day” and attend events together.

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