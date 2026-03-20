Mormon Wives’ Jordan files for divorce from Jessi after five years of marriage

Jordan has filed for divorce from Jessi on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, after a five-year marriage. They have two children together, one son and one daughter, as well as a child from a previous marriage, and officially married back in October 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii)

“I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect. I kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this as a family,” Jordan added, just months after they listed their Salt Lake City home and sparked rumours they were splitting.

They were on a 90-day separation in the last few months, after it came out that she’d shared a kiss with Marciano, which Jordan was angry about but appeared to have forgiven her for, following a brief break. Jessi has also removed Jordan from her Instagram bio.

Jessi has been open about their issues, saying they were “working through some things” recently. As for her side of things, she’s pretty busy learning some dance moves, and people are convinced she’s busy practising for Dancing With The Stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Ngatikaura (@justjordddy)

Jordan went on Viall Files a few months ago and shared how a lot of “pretty bad scenes” didn’t make the cut relating to his behaviour. “Through the entirety of filming season two, we were going through all of this, and we were doing everything we could,” he said.

“I felt like I was dying inside. I couldn’t talk to anyone about this because of the risk of it getting out was something I was completely petrified of,” he said. Jordan added how he was “selfishly thinking” at the time, and added: “I think that I was so embarrassed.”

He continued: “I felt a lot of shame if people knew what my wife had done… and I wasn’t even worried about what I had done to put her in a place where she felt like that was a need.” Jordan added at the time how the two are trying to work on their relationship for their family.