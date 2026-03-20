Resurfaced body cam footage shows what really happened after Taylor Frankie Paul’s arrest

Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested in 2023 following a heated argument with Dakota Mortensen, which has now been released in a video. The moments that happened after the arrest have now resurfaced, which shows 17 minutes of Taylor crying, and Dakota’s explanation.

In the video, Taylor reveals her fingers hurt, before the body cam footage from police shows Dakota saying: “I was trying to bring her in and she was saying she wanted to go party. She came in and that’s when she was like, freaking out, and I’m like, woah.”

He claimed she had thrown her phone on the ground, while Taylor claimed she was “so scared she peed herself,” which Dakota said he “doesn’t remember happening”. She also claimed she had been on a girls’ night before the incident and he hadn’t picked her up.

She claimed that Dakota had been “b****ing to me” via text and also claimed Dakota pushed her in their garage, so she “reacted” and threw a “wooden thing at him.” She stated: “And when he came in I threw everything else.”

Taylor first addressed the incident on a TikTok video shared in September 2023. “As much as I wish that night had went differently, I felt like hitting rock bottom actually helped me in some ways. Made me seek help that I wasn’t getting at the time.”

Taylor Frankie Paul has released a statement. Her rep told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest instalment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behaviour. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognise this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota has also released his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever. He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side. He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realises with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

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