Age of Attraction’s Derrick finally responds to rumours he’s had plastic surgery

Derrick from Age of Attraction has quite literally the shiniest skin I’ve ever seen, and I absolutely need to know whether he’s had plastic surgery. Luckily, he has now responded to rumours he’s had plastic surgery to look that shiny, and we’ve got the answers we needed.

He’s now addressed it on Viall Files and said: “Somebody said I have plastic surgery.” Host Nick Viall said: “I can say from personal experience, get ready for the opinions about why you look the way you do that have nothing to do with genetics or moisturising.”

Derrick added: “Just taking care of yourself. Why can’t you just take care of yourself?” His co-star Andrew piped up to say: “God forbid a guy have a good skincare routine.” And Derrick is one of the oldest people on the show, at 43, while his match Pfiefer was 23 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Fleming (@derrick_fleming)

Everyone’s now asking Derrick to drop the skincare routine, but one thing we do know he takes is whey protein and works out very often. He’s also a medical device sales professional with two kids, who went to therapy for a year before going on the show.

Looking back at Derrick’s old photos, he genuinely has never had one wrinkle. As for his co-star Andrew, he recently shared a photo of him using a red light facial mask, while those watching the show are convinced everyone ran to get Botox and filler before the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Fleming (@derrick_fleming)

He’s also got an infectious positive attitude, which could help as he’s literally never frowning! When he’s not with his two sons, he’s traveling or working on his pilot license, so he’s certainly getting a decent amount of vitamin C on his skin.

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