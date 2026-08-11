Drama! Harry reveals whether he and Dannelle also secretly hooked up on Let’s Marry Harry

As we know, the not so indiscreet hookup between Amber Mozo and Harry Jowsey was quite a chaotic moment, and even caused Sam Kruse to quit Let’s Marry Harry entirely. However, some people are convinced that Dannelle and Harry Jowsey also hooked up on Let’s Marry Harry, so let’s get to the bottom off everything.

Harry was asked during a Q&A whether it was “a coincidence that you had sex only with the finalists, or was there some editing/ filtering?” And he was quick to clarify the situation, explaining: “I will happily clear this up, because I feel like it needs to be. Early on, when you see Dannelle and I go into the closet on her birthday we were just strictly making out. I don’t know where they pulled that audio from or who that audio was, but it was certainly not us. Again, it’s a TV show, every three days is one episode so of course they’re gonna put stuff in there, they need a big cliffhanger. We were literally just kissing in the closet in the early episodes.”

Dannelle also addressed the moment, sharing: “The birthday scene is funny to me. Of course, it looks like we were maybe getting a little hot and heavy in the closet. We were making out, and I enjoyed it. It was my birthday. Sue me.”

She also shared how she felt about Amber and Harry Jowsey getting physical on Let’s Marry Harry, with Dannelle saying: ““Honestly, I could care less. We were all doing our own thing. It was a sisterhood in there. We all were very understanding of each other. If that were me, he better not tell anybody my business!”

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