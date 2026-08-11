Here’s the rogue reason we can hear a baby talking on the intercom on Badly In Love

I really don't know if there was a need for this

Badly In Love features a baby talking over the intercom, and it’s baffling. However, there’s a genuine reason for the little voice we hear at the start of the season two episodes, and it essentially comes down to producers trying to mimic how the Japanese contestants live.

Because the yankii contestants live together in a school-like environment, the intercom announcements are designed to mimic typical Japanese morning school announcements usually made by the student council, which the contestants would have been used to as kids.

PAUSE I just stumbled across the Japanese dating show Badly In Love and I cannot stop laughing this show is insane even the hosts are like wtf 😭 I MUST keep watching pic.twitter.com/Z6IT4cnDJh — m (@HalfAWreck) December 12, 2025

Show producers chose a high-pitched, childish baby voice to contrast with the tough, intimidating personas of the former delinquent contestants. However, it does feel highly out of place, with some saying they find it jarring and similar to the voice on Squid Game.

Most of the cast didn’t live a typical school upbringing and were seen as rebels, so the baby voice is meant to reflect that. Traditionally, morning school announcements are held in Japan, and the show is meant to give them the experience they missed out on.

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The morning announcements usually happen between 8.25am to 8.45am, as part of a structured start of the day. They typically involve synchronised classroom greetings, homeroom checks by the teacher on duty, and brief administrative notices across the school.

As for Badly in Love, it’s meant to represent a student announcer, and the voice refers to a viral audio trend on platforms like TikTok and YouTube. It mimics the distinctively high-pitched, hyper-cute anime-style voice acting used for morning wake-up alerts.

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