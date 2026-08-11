She just got evicted from Big Brother season 28, so here’s where Lyric and Rome stand now

Lyric Medeiros was just evicted from Big Brother season 28, so she can now reunite with her showmance, Rome Seymour, who was kicked out weeks ago. So, where do the two stand now after both leaving Big Brother season 28?

A source exclusively told The U.S. Sun: “Rome and Lyric started talking again the SECOND she got her phone back on Friday morning. They already have plans to meet up this weekend.”

Rome and Lyric started their showmance just days after entering the BB house. They kissed on day two and said “I love yous” on day 10.

Unfortunately, Rome was evicted during week two of Big Brother season 28, but that hasn’t completely ended their connection. Rome revealed that he FaceTimed with Lyric’s parents just two days after his elimination, according to NJ.com.

It’s not all butterflies and rainbows lying ahead for the couple, though. Lyric lives in Hawaii while Rome is based in Florida, so they have thousands of miles separating the two.

Distance isn’t stopping them, however. “He wants to introduce her to his family and friends, and he wants to go to Hawaii to meet her family, so they are planning a Hawaii trip soon,” The U.S. Sun reports.

Lyric doesn’t regret her showmance, she shared in an interview with Just Jared. “I don’t think I would have done anything differently in that house because Rome was my person the minute I walked in there.”

Lyric said that she and Rome are “so strong outside of the house”, she shared. “It just shows that we were meant to be, we clicked and, um, you know, we’re just working towards building that future together at this point.”

Lyric shared in a TikTok video she posted on August 9 that Rome had sent her some surprise gifts for when she returned home to Hawaii.

Speaking to NJ.com after she was eliminated, she shared that she thinks there’s a “100 per cent” chance she can convince Rome to move from Florida and join her in her home state of Hawaii. Which, seeing as how the couple said ‘I love you’ on day 10, doesn’t even seem crazy.

Rome is “already telling his friends and family he wants to propose to her, maybe before the end of the year.”

Wow. They’ve definitely moved extremely fast. Now we just have to wait and see if they make it work outside of the Big Brother house.

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