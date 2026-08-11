Here’s why people are convinced Kylie Jenner and her bestie Stassie might be in a secret feud

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou was noticeably absent from her longtime best friend Kylie Jenner’s 29th birthday party this past weekend. There have been tons of theories as to why she missed her bestie’s birthday, so here’s why Stassie wasn’t at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@staskaranikolaou)

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 29th birthday in true Kardashian/Jenner fashion with a “dream princess kitty bday,” as Kylie said in her Instagram post. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner were in attendance, as were Hailey Bieber, Victoria Villarroel, and Devon Lee Carlson.

But who was noticeably missing? Her bestie Stassie. She’s been busy partying in Ibiza with Alix Earle instead.

There have been some shady comments posted on Stassie’s Ibiza post calling her out: “I hope we get a Kylie’s birthday vloggg.”

Some have been flat-out asking: “Are you beefing with Kylie?” Which, rightfully so. I mean, what’s the reason someone would willingly miss their best friend’s 29th birthday?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@staskaranikolaou)

Commenters have been coming to Stassie’s defence: “Some people should appreciate Stassie for who she is. She’s not a pet that follows Kylie around 24/7. She’s a human being who, maybe once, isn’t there to celebrate her friend’s birthday, and she doesn’t need to post messages about Kylie’s birthday 24/7!”

Deuxmoi, a popular anonymous Instagram account reporting on pop culture and celebrity updates, confirmed from an unreported source that “there’s no known fallout between the besties.”

The statement goes on to say that “In fact, Kylie and Stassie travelled together last month, and sources say they haven’t heard of any ‘beef’ between the two.”

Stassie’s been featured in Alix’s TikToks since August 1st, like her ‘get ready with me for night two of Ibiza’. From going out and partying together to dinners and lounging by the pool, the pair have been having tons of fun. Ibiza wasn’t the only stop on their trip, as they’ve just travelled to Sardinia, Italy, as part of their Euro summer holiday.

Stassie posted on her Instagram story yesterday wishing Kylie a happy birthday. The post featured a picture of them two together with the caption: “forever ❤️ happy birthday to my baby @kyliejenner.”

So, no, there’s no bad blood between Stassie and Kylie. She just happens to be living her best life in the Mediterranean right now and couldn’t make it to Kylie’s birthday. Knowing how close the two are, we’re sure they’ll celebrate accordingly once Stassie’s back stateside.

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