Harry Jowsey addresses claims the women on Let’s Marry Harry didn’t know he was in the show

One cast member claimed that 'we did not know what we were signing up for'

Some of the cast members on Let’s Marry Harry have claimed that they didn’t actually know they were going to be getting married to Harry Jowsey.

KiKi McGrady, one of the cast members on Let’s Marry Harry revealed in a TikTok: “Did you know that about half of the girls who were on Let’s Marry Harry did not know that Harry Jowsey would be the man they would be engaged to and possibly marrying when they were cast for a dating show. Did you know that I was one of those girls?”

Debralee, another cast member also confirmed the news under the post, writing: “Like we did NOT know what we were signing up for.” Shaine, who was also on the series added: “They told me literally four days before I was like wtf.”

Someone called Veronica claimed: “I found out during the interview processes and I was like, no. Absolutely not. At first they just said he was kinda famous and I immediately clocked ‘Netflix famous’ and then on the third interview they told me and I knew it, f*ck no.”

Harry Jowsey himself has now addressed the claims and shared whether the women who applied to Let’s Marry Harry knew it was him they’d be getting engaged to.

He shared on Instagram: “Yeah, so we had a very public casting process. So basically when you’re doing a show you’re doing so many interviews over months, there’s no gun to your head saying ‘you have to do this.’ It doesn’t happen overnight.

“They would have done months and months of interviews and then by the time they get the contract, again Let’s Marry Harry is all over the contract and by the time I’m there obviously they knew it was me. And a lot of them knew a lot about me, so they were all very well aware and a lot of them had the same casting person too so I guess it was the same for everyone.”

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