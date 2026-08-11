They fly halfway across the world to New Zealand, so where was Let’s Marry Harry filmed?

Let’s Marry Harry was filmed in various locations for two months while Harry Jowsey narrowed down 20 girls to just one to find his wife. So, where exactly did all the filming take place on Let’s Marry Harry?

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Shooting took place from October 15th to November 20th at “undisclosed locations nationwide and beyond,” according to Backstage.

So, the contestants had only two months to fall in love with Harry and decide to marry him. Which, with his dating record, I wouldn’t be convinced that’s enough time.

Most of the filming took place in San Diego County and Los Angeles County in California. That’s where the “mansion” was that housed the 20 women vying for Harry.

They were in California from episodes one to five, where they had challenges, got to know each other, and grew their connection with Harry.

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Then, production moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, for episode six, “I Want To Know If I Can Trust You With My Daughter.” They jetted off to Sin City, where Harry met the families of the final three girls on Let’s Marry Harry.

One of Harry’s sister’s boyfriends’ best pieces of advice that he ever gave Harry was, “If you really want to know if you’re good with a girl, take her camping,” he reveals on the show.

“If I took them camping, they’d probably want to kill me, so… take ’em on a PJ to Vegas and give ’em the presidential suite,” Harry offers instead. That sounds a whole lot better than camping.

After touching down, they head over to Caesar’s Palace, a luxury landmark and one of the most iconic hotels and casinos in Vegas. They filmed all over the hotel, from the casino to the sitting areas to the presidential suite, with views of the whole of Las Vegas.

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Harry and the two remaining fiancés head to Nelson, New Zealand, a place that’s close to Harry’s heart. We see him returning for the first time since his father tragically passed away, and he immediately breaks into tears upon touchdown.

Filming takes place at Harry’s house in Nelson, on the beach, and at a farm as he shows the final two girls around New Zealand.

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