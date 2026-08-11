Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley got married on May 9, 2026, and the wedding was filmed for Baylen Out Loud. They’ve been married for a few months, so are Baylen and Colin still together after getting married on Baylen Out Loud?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylen Dupree-Dooley (@baylen_dooley)

Baylen and Colin tied the knot in May during a dreamy outdoor wedding in Warrenton, Virginia. According to People, the colourful celebration hosted 140 guests and even included their three dogs (Tootise, Fluffy, and Pumpkin) in the ceremony.

“To us, marriage means choosing each other every single day,” Colin told People. “It’s about being best friends and teammates and going through every season of life together.”

The newlyweds honeymooned in June at The Ben in West Palm Beach, Florida and at Thompson Nashville, a boutique hotel in Downtown Nashville.

Baylen’s been busy since the wedding. She took a girls’ trip to Upstate New York in July, with Colin noticeably absent. Baylen also celebrated her 24th birthday with Colin, where it looks like the couple had a night out at Olive Garden, according to her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylen Dupree-Dooley (@baylen_dooley)

Baylen and Colin began dating in November 2022, after matching on a dating app. And now they’ve been together ever since. He’s supported her the entire time through her journey with Tourette syndrome.

In 2024, the couple moved in together in Arlington, Virginia, to an obsessively pink apartment. This was a big decision within their relationship, but even more so as this marked the next step in Baylen’s independence journey from her parents and with her Tourette syndrome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylen Dupree-Dooley (@baylen_dooley)

So, are Baylen and Colin still together after getting married?

Yes, Baylen and Colin are still together. She posted yesterday, August 10th, on her Instagram with Colin featured in the post. According to the Instagram dump captioned “Life lately 🫶🏼😆👀” the two seem happy and in love since tying the knot in May.

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