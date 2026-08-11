Harry Jowsey breaks silence on *that* uncomfortable booger kiss on Let’s Marry Harry

Harry Jowsey has broken his silence on that uncomfortable booger kiss on Let’s Marry Harry. He basically picked a bogey, ate it, and then proceeded to kiss a dental physician of all people, who somehow kissed him back. Yep, with the booger still in his mouth. Ew.

He said: “Okay, so me and Abby had a very funny relationship, she’s a very funny girl, and every time we were together, we were doing something silly, something crazy. The reason why I spat in her mouth, which again, is a lot to see, her mouth would get so dry.”

Harry went on to say in his Q&A that her mouth was constantly dry, and so they would “always be doing that.” He said, “Obviously, we’d had a couple drinks, and we were being silly, so I thought that would be a good idea. And yeah, I didn’t think that would be aired.”

“And then, the booger thing, I think I was definitely trying to be funny. Again, like, just me and Abby, the whole time, we were together, we were just being silly and funny. She’s the best,” Harry added, so it definitely looks like he still thinks highly of the booger-kisser.

Abby reveals she actually tried to convince Netflix not to include the spit and booger scenes in the Final Cut, but they did! She said: “Yeah, I’m not going to lie, that’s not my finest moment,” adding that she “should have got up” instead of kissing Harry back. Awkward!

She said she “didn’t deserve that” and even confirmed it was salty, “just how she likes it.” Abby wrote in the comments of her TikTok video, in which she shared that scene: “Mind you I was watching this for the first time with my MOTHER.”

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