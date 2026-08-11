Inside Amber Mozo’s insane photography business which made her famous before Let’s Marry Harry

Amber Mozo may be known for going on Let’s Marry Harry, but it turns out she was already famous for being a photographer. So, let’s take a look inside the photography business she runs, as she followed in the footsteps of her late father, an underwater photographer.

Similar to her father, Amber takes a lot of photos under water and has a very Bali-inspired vibe. She says her photography is “dedicated to the lovers of life” and is “to express, not impress,” while her business page has 1.7K followers, compared to 139K on her main page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ambermozophoto

You can browse Amber’s colourful photos on Smug Mug, which range from £7 to £259 depending on sizing. She’s based in Oahu, Hawaii, where she has lived her whole life. Amber has grown up around the ocean and essentially lives and breathes the sea.

Inheriting a love of surfing and photography from her late father, Jon Mozo, who wasn’t just an underwater photographer but also a surf photographer himself, she’s now “made it her mission to travel the world, taking photos along the way, despite what it took away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ambermozophoto

She’s been a photographer for over 15 years, but sadly had all of her camera gear stolen in January 2025. She wrote: “I was going through a lot of internal shifts and karmic lessons were hitting me hard. Old pain from inside was surfacing and I just felt lost.”

Amber added: “I moved, went through a hurtful heartbreak & with all of my camera gear stolen, I didn’t have any of the tools I needed to create. I was feeling extremely alone unmotivated & stuck. With some growth, I decided to jump back into photography full time again.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.