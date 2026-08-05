Let’s Marry Harry’s Amber Mozo’s dad died in a freak accident when she was just nine

'I know that the last few seconds of his life, he must have been really happy'

Amber Mozo is one of the prominent cast members on Let’s Marry Harry, but tragically her dad. Jon Mozo, died in a freak accident when she was just nine years old. Here’s who her dad was and what sadly happened to him.

Who was Jon Mozo?

Jon Mozo was a world renowned surf photographer based in Hawaii. According to the Los Angeles Times, he survived a near fatal shark attack when he was just 22 years old, recalling: “I didn’t even have a clue there was even a shark in the water. He shut [his mouth] right after that, and he was just shaking back and forth, and I saw him open his mouth again.

“I don’t know what happened next because I turned around and I freaked out and paddled away as fast as I could. I never looked back.” Mozo suffered from deep cuts and was briefly hospitalised for his injuries.

How did Jon Mozo die?

Jon Mozo tragically died on February 9th, 2005 in a freak accident on the North Shore in Hawaii after taking surf photos whilst in the water. An off-duty lifeguard found him underwater and had severe head injuries from hitting the reef with no pulse. He was sadly pronounced dead at Kahuku Hospital at age 33.

13 years later after his death and Let’s Marry Harry’s Amber Mozo swam out to where her dad had died, telling The Inertia: “If it was worth dying for to capture that subject, it must be beautiful. It must mean everything to you. I know that the last few seconds of his life, he must have been really happy. And knowing that he died a happy man makes me happy.”

His wife later posted about finding a note in Jon’s shed one year after he passed, where he’d written: “f I die today – it’s fine. I’ve lived a good and full life. The Ocean gives so much to me – The day will come it will need to take – and I’ll give. I have love for all of you – very much so. I’ll always be watching over.”

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