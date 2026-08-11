I was on Let’s Marry Harry and here’s what it was like, from ‘s*** water’ to surprise engagement

A group of 20 girls had no idea Harry Jowsey would be proposing to them on Let’s Marry Harry, and two of the contestants has now revealed what filming was actually like. They’ve told us everything about what happened, from plumbing issues to meeting Harry.

It took 18 hours of filming on the first day

When filming began, the Let’s Marry Harry girls spent 18 hours shooting scenes on the first day. They weren’t allowed to talk to each other. Mya Benway said: “We’re sitting there just staring at each other across the property, for hours. We can’t say anything.”

They also had liquor limits, in which they were only allowed two drinks per hour, which had to be recorded with the exact time, and went down to one drink an hour when there were only 10 girls left. “If you want good TV, you’ve got to give me a little bit more,” she added.

However, Harry apparently didn’t have a limit at all! He had a stash up in his bedroom, and they claim he’s “very kind, great to talk to, great conversationalist, and is funny. He gave great vibes and energy,” even though he “eats girls’ boogers and spews about money.”

There was ‘s*** water’ due to plumbing issues

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Mya and co-star Elli claimed they had to be moved into a hotel on one night, because there was brown water coming out of the taps and the showers. Mya called it “s*** water,” as they “couldn’t put toilet paper in the toilet,” and one day, all of the toilets began flooding!

They had no idea they’d get engaged

Despite the whole show being centred on who Harry would choose as his wife by the end, the cast had no idea he’d be proposing to them. They were all told to get into groups, not to talk, and to essentially “take as long as they need to react” when they suddenly saw Harry.

“We were sequestered in groups of three or four, we had no idea what was about to go on. One by one, we had to walk down a path, and they said, ‘At the end of this path, there’s going to be something.’ No thought in my mind was it would be an engagement ring,” Mya said.

No clocks and no music allowed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYA BENWAY (@myabenway)

Similar to Love Island USA, there were zero clocks to tell the time, while contestants weren’t allowed to listen to music. “There’s no music, there’s no TV, there’s no sound. I felt like I had schizophrenia, like, I’d be hearing sounds I hadn’t heard in weeks,” Elli said.

There was one guy who carried a beatbox on him during the eliminations, and they’d be “begging him to play songs but he would only come around barely. The only reason he was allowed to is because they weren’t taping it, and it was during in-between times.”

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