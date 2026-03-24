How many couples are actually still married from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

It seems that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast are all having major relationship bombshells, whether it’s the Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen video that went viral, or Mikayla and Terry separating after eight years of marriage. So, who is still married?!

Looking at the married couples, it’s Jennifer and Zac Affleck, Brett and Demi Engemann, and Whitney and Connor Leavitt left. They’ve had issues, such as Connor messaging people on a dating app, and Zac claiming their relationship would be better without MomTok.

Recently, Jennifer and Zac welcomed their third baby, but it hasn’t been smooth-sailing to have their relationship on the show and in the public eye. She told E News: “It’s hard to have to constantly open your phone and see negative comments and it’s hard not to take that in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Affleck (@jenniferlaffleck)

“Even if you say you don’t take it in, subconsciously we all care to a certain point. For me, I always have to remind myself, I post, I share my story, and then I take a step back. As long as I’m focusing on being the best version of myself, that’s all that matters,” she added.

As for Whitney and Connor, they’re stronger than ever. She recently made a video saying he’s “her king” and “her type,” while it looks like he’s definitely the favourite. People are saying he’s the only member of DadTok who is allowed to have an opinion…

Brett and Demi are still happier than ever, and have just welcomed a cute little puppy into their lives. They are best known for their 16-year age gap and blended family, as they started dating in 2020 and tied the knot in 2021, following Demi’s previous divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Leavitt (@whitleavitt)

Just days ago, Mikayla said she’s having a “new beginning” after splitting from Jace. Mikayla left the door open on getting back together, but Jace told her they should stay separated until she feels that she can commit to their relationship.

She told Jace she thinks it’s better for the kids if they can work things out, but Jace shot back that he wants their kids to “see their parents having a good, intimate connection and emotional connection.” It comes eight years after they got married back in March 2018.

And we’ve all seen drama between Jessi and Jordan, as he filed for divorce. He told TMZ: “This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart. I’m grateful for shared memories and lessons. My priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.