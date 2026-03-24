Omg, a huge feud has broken out between two Mormon Wives husbands and it’s really messy

If you thought The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives drama was chaotic on-screen, just wait until you see what’s unfolding off it.

The husbands are now stepping into the spotlight, and not in a cute, supportive way.

Zac Affleck and Conner Leavitt appear to be throwing subtle (and not-so-subtle) digs at each other across TikTok, and people are eating it up.

Between shady “magic tricks,” pointed captions, and resurfaced clips from the show, this is quickly turning into a full-blown feud…

Zac shades Conner on TikTok

Zac is shading Conner on TikTok. I guess because Conner is happy and supporting his wife, while Zac just continues to burden his own wife, because he is jealous of her success or whatever #slomw pic.twitter.com/cQiD8vMpwx — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 23, 2026

Let’s start with the moment that kicked everything off. Zac Affleck posted a TikTok where he jokingly said he’d “try a magic trick” after people didn’t like his usual content. What followed? A sarcastic hand movement… and then him revealing his middle finger.

Now, on its own, that might just read as chaotic humour. But context is everything. In the latest SLOMW season, Conner Leavitt is literally shown doing magic tricks, something that’s become a bit of a defining trait of his on the show.

So Zac doing a “magic trick” right now? Yeah… folks immediately clocked it as shade.

This comes after there’s been other back and forth between the two Mormon Wives husbands.

In his own TikTok, posted earlier in March, Conner said: “Me to the people who talk down to my wife” while pointing directly at the camera. The caption? A quote attributed to Zac: “You’re talking to my wife…then talk respectfully,” followed by, “Maybe take some of your own advice.”

Conner wasn’t just defending his wife, Whitney, but also calling out Zac directly.

He spoke about SLOMW before deleting TikTok

DadTok came to BURN IT ALL TO THE GROUND 😭 pic.twitter.com/e04M9uMZou — Zack Peter (@zackpeter) March 23, 2026

Here’s where things get even messier.

Around the same time, Zac went on TikTok to call out The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and suggest that parts of the show are… not exactly real.

According to The Sun, he claimed certain storylines were exaggerated or even staged for TV, including living arrangements and how certain confrontations played out.

Zac said: “Did we ever stay at Conner and Whitney’s house? No we didn’t. We had our own home the whole time. We showed up, unpacked a U-Haul for the cameras, repacked it and went to our own house. The whole narrative of Whitney letting us stay over at her house, just not true. It’s not a big deal though, that wasn’t her fault, that was the storyline.

He continued: “What else? When I went to go fill in for Jen at lunch was I asked to do that the day of by someone other than Jen? Yes. There was a lot of that conversation that wasn’t included. But, again, could I have been a little more calm or chill? Probably.”

Zac concluded: “Am I a fan of Whitney? No, I am really not. A lot of the things you’ve seen have been for cameras. I think she’s extremely talented. I do, clearly, she’s doing all these awesome things. Do I see why Conner is upset? Of course. If anyone talked to my wife that way… I wasn’t screaming or yelling. Was I as civil as I could’ve been, probably not. A lot of emotions going on at that time.”

That alone would have been enough to stir drama within the cast. But now, layer in the men firing jabs at one another across social media, and it’s gotten super messy.

Between Zac questioning the authenticity of the show and Conner seemingly calling out his real-life behaviour, the tension feels very real and very unresolved.

Reality Shrine reached out to ABC for comment. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.