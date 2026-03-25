We saw snippets of Saffron Barker’s £1M home on Inside, so what does it look like?

Saffron Barker’s house was briefly shown on Netflix’s Inside season three, and I absolutely need to see the rest of it. She’s made a lot as an OG YouTuber from the age of 14, and now she’s 25 years old, it’s pretty obvious she’s raking it in as her house is worth £1 million.

She bought in back in 2019 and immediately started renovating it, which involved ripping out literally everything – even the stairs. Now, it’s quite literally the bougiest house ever, and has its own cinema, in-wall speakers and even two showers in one en-suite.

Somehow, Saffron has managed to prise herself away from the house and moved to an apartment in Dubai with her boyfriend, Josh Kiln, very recently. She’s planning to split her time between the UK and Dubai, so don’t worry, she’s not selling her home or anything.

She’s made the place look really aesthetic, with Saffron saying: “I’m so grateful to have got this. All I want to do is go to the cinema and have a Tango Ice Blast, and now I can do exactly that.” The YouTuber even has Audrey Hepburn wallpaper, which she got from Etsy.

“I feel so lucky that this is mine,” Saffron said, saying this is “everything she’s ever dreamed of.” It was completed in 2022 and has a kitchen island, a Tango Ice Blast machine, is fully secure as she “spends a lot of money on security,” and it even has a secret door?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saffron Barker ♡ (@saffronbarker)

Saffron has a fire pit in the middle of her living room, and plans to get an outdoor bar and pizza oven installed. She’s got an estimated £1 million net worth, following her rise to fame, from appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, to having her own clothing line with Primark.

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