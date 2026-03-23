All the huge net worths of the Inside season three cast, from Indiyah Polack to Chloe Ferry

Netflix‘s Inside season three cast are somehow prepared to stay stuck in a huge industrial building for several days, all with the hope of winning money, yet they’ve got enough money and net worths of their own. From Indiyah Polack to Chloe Ferry, they’re minted.

Indiyah Polack

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Indiyah is one of the richest Love Island stars, and now works closely with the Aftersun panel. When she was with Dami, her ex-boyfriend, they were worth a combined £1.3 million, but by herself, she’s still worth £700K thanks to her huge influencer career.

Chloe Ferry

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Chloe is worth £1 million. She’s known for getting famous on Geordie Shore first, and has quickly turned that into an influencer career. She has her own brand, Chloe Ferry Cosmetics, and spent £100K on a new Mercedes, having made millions with her fame.

Saffron Barker

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Saffron Barker started out as a YouTuber, but she’s been on loads of reality shows since. She’s got an estimated £1 million net worth, following her rise to fame, from appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, to having her own clothing line with Primark.

Eddie Hall

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Eddie Hall is a YouTuber and boxer, known for being the World’s Strongest Man. He’s the richest of the bunch at a whopping £35 million as of 2025, which went up from £5 million in 2021, and it all began when he received the $72,000 prize money in 2017.

Alfie Buttle

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Alfie has a net worth of at least £70K to £120K. He’s a YouTuber and influencer who has worked with the likes of My Protein and other huge brands, has over 700K followers on Instagram, and runs a podcast called The Fellas with YouTubers The Burnt Chip and Calfreezy.

Lydia Violet

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Lydia Violet is a Twitch streamer with an estimated $180K net worth. She has over 815K subscribers and sometimes spends a grand just on a grocery shop, which she done for one YouTube video, and makes around $300 a month, according to Vidiq.

Ben Azelart

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Ben Azelart is besties with Mr Beast and is estimated to be worth as much as $3 million. He has over 48 million subscribers on YouTube and over 12 billion views, placing him among the top content creators. Ben also runs his own merch brand called Stay Wild.

Marlon Lundgren Garcia

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Marlon has revealed he promised his mum he’d make it, and that he kept his promise. He’s one of the most-watched streamers in Europe, as well as a basketball player, with an estimated $3 million net worth, earning around $600K to $1 million per year.

Anna Malygon

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Anna Malygon has estimated monthly Instagram-based earnings roughly between £$6,200 to $8,400. People think she lives in a castle, which she is believed to rent for weeks at a time, and has a net worth of $1 million for her TikTok and Instagram pages.

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