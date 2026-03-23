There’s a huge feud between the Members Only Palm Beach cast involving Rosalyn and Gale

'Why were you so in love with me then?'

Somehow, the Gale-obsessed Rosalyn is now airing her out in a huge Members Only Palm Beach feud that happened away from Netflix. The cast gathered for a huge tell-all, and obviously it ended in a massive argument involving all of them going head-to-head.

Rosalyn called Gale out and said she’s the reason she ever got on the show, before Gale hit back with: “Why were you so in love with me then?” It comes after Gale stripped Rosalyn of her title in a video a few weeks ago, and the drama has only erupted even more.

In a two-part special on the Miss Understood podcast, Maria claimed that Gale will be “nice to your face and then behind your back, be like, ‘Oh they’re low class, they’re trash.'” Gale then called Rosalyn a “liar” before Taja Abitbol claimed she had been threatened by her.

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Gale denied the claims, saying she never threatened Taja, before saying Rosalyn “hated her.” Rosalyn then piped up to tell Gale: “You used me clearly, I brought you on the show, so don’t say I social climb off you,” before Gale said, “And I thank you for that.”

Rosalyn added: “You’re a very mean and despicable woman,” and Gale replied, “Then why were you in love with me so much?” Maria then stuck up for Rosalyn and said: “You’re sending her not nice things, I’ve seen them.” It’s all kicking off basically, and not just with them.

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Hilary Musser also had some words to say, in which she said how Gale acted was “embarrassing to her” before Gale randomly turned to Rosalyn to say she’s an “embarrassment.” Hilary then said how she was “very upset about how Rosalyn spoke about her son’s father.”

She added: “Once she apologised to me, I was good.” Rosalyn then said how she was told Hilary was “trying to dig up dirt on you, so it riled her up,” which “got her really upset because she thought they were cool,” and is now feeling like they’ve sorted it out.

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