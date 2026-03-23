Here’s everything we know about multiple couples Age of Attraction didn’t follow

There’s actually eight couples who didn’t make it to the Final Cut of Age of Attraction, as they didn’t have large age gaps. Obviously, that was the whole point of the show, and while hardly any of them appear to still be together, there were real connections made.

Len and Michelle

Len and Michelle connected. He wrote: “Meet the confident and powerful @xoyourmichelle – she’s carries herself and that SoCal vibe with ease. We twin with that energy 😉 – who ended up being her match? Was it me? Just another of the many amazing women I got to know.”

Erin and Tristan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Timm | Netflix Age of Attraction S1 (@erintimmm)

Erin and Tristan developed a bond on Age of Attraction. Tristan was pretty open about being ready to leave with Erin right in that moment, but they barely got any screen time, but he still follows her on Instagram after the show! They’re still really good friends.

David. E and Brenda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Evans (@fightingdavid)

David. E revealed he had a connection with both Michelle and Brenda. He’s now shared that he remains single, and also had a bond with Michelle, by sharing a video with pictures of both of them, adding how his story sadly got cut from the final edit.

Angel and Sean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Martinez (@angelaestheticsdenver)

Angel and Sean met in the promise room, but they didn’t end up together. She’s now revealed that despite their, “their story still deserves to be told,” and how she actually messaged her daughter to show him a picture, sharing that she thought he was “so cute.”

Vicki and Brian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Winzenried (@brian_winz)

Vicki and Brian found out they have a four-year age difference in the promise room. Brian revealed he “kind of knew that before going in the show” that they wouldn’t follow couples without a big gap, before adding: “Oh well, it’s all about drama and viewership.”

Ashley was cut out from show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wottring (@fashionatelyme)

Ashley, a 39-year-old virgin saving herself for marriage, revealed she had connections with two men on the show but has not revealed who they were with. Interestingly though, Len, a co-star from the show, did comment on a picture saying she’s a “pretty lady.”

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