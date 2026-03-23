Here’s the sneaky real reason Pfeifer took her nose ring out for Age of Attraction filming

When Age of Attraction landed on Netflix, Pfeifer instantly felt like one of those cast members people wanted to deep-dive on the second they met her.

She had the one-liners, the confidence, the cool-girl energy, and, apparently, a whole off-screen style story too.

Because while some clocked that her look on the show seemed more polished and pared-back than her usual vibe, the truth is a little more than “Netflix made her do it.”

Yes, Pfeifer has said production gave cast members wardrobe guidance. But when it came to her nose ring? That style choice was much more strategic.

Pfeifer spoke on her changed style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pfeifer (@pfe1fer)

Twenty-three-year-old Pfeifer is a graphic designer who hails from Seattle. She became one of the most talked-about Age of Attraction cast members thanks to her “wild card” energy and her big age-gap storyline with Derrick Fleming, 43.

Off-screen, though, she’s made it clear that what we all saw on Netflix was not exactly her full everyday fashion personality.

In a TikTok response about dressing for reality TV, Pfeifer explained there were styling expectations during filming.

She said the cast were encouraged to wear bright colours, avoid patterns and skip visible branding, which obviously narrows the field if your real-life style is more eclectic or thrifted.

She also said she had to work with what she already owned, pulling from second-hand finds, The RealReal buys, and dresses she already had, while still trying to keep some of her personality in the mix.

Netflix may have influenced the overall aesthetic direction, but it did not completely require the cast members to reinvent themselves.

So, why did she remove her nose ring?

@phillvtheworld Replying to @addiec1334 netflix did not make me remove my nose ring for age or attraction!! i think there should be more septum piercing representation on tv, i almost wish i didn’t remove it 😖 i like to switch up my vibe based on how im feeling / what im doing. hope this helps! #nosepiercing #septumpiercing #ageofattraction #realitytv #answeringquestions ♬ cherry bear – 茶葉のぎか

After people noticed Pfeifer’s nose ring was missing, some assumed it was part of the same Netflix styling brief. But she has directly pushed back on that.

She said in the caption of her TikTok video: “Netflix did not make me remove my nose ring for age or attraction!! I think there should be more septum piercing representation on TV. I almost wish I didn’t remove it… I like to switch up my vibe based on how I’m feeling / what I’m doing. Hope this helps!”

Explaining why she removed it, she said: “I chose to take out my nose ring. The show did not make me take it out. I feel like facial piercings or jewellery in general is associated with a younger crowd, so I didn’t want anything to give away my age, so that’s why I chose to take it out.”

The Netflix star also wrote in a comment that it was her choice because she thought it might be “too polarising.”

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