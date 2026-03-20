Um, is Jessi from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives going on Dancing With The Stars?!

Jessi Draper may have just had her marriage filed for divorce by estranged husband Jordan, but she seems pretty busy. She’s rumoured to be appearing on Dancing With The Stars after she shared a video practising her moves with a professional dancer on the show.

Even though there’s no confirmation about Jessi, or anyone for that matter, appearing on the next season of DWTS, a big clue is Jessi was learning a dance routine with DWTS pro, Sasha Farber. She said: “Best day with @sashafarber1. Can’t dance yet but we’re getting there.”

Her fellow The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars, Whitney Leavitt and Jennifer Affleck, were both on the most recent season. Plus, Jessi has been mixing with the DWTS cast and crew for a while, as she went to their Halloween night back in October 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii)

Sasha reposted the video of them dancing and wrote: “Look at you go.” Now, there’s big rumours that Jessi will be the next Mormon Wives star to have a shot at winning the competition, but some people are convinced Sasha is just teaching her for the fun of it.

Another sign this could be just a lot of fun is that Sasha wasn’t chosen to perform on the last season of DWTS. There’s also rumours that perhaps Jessi is just doing a try-out, while others are actually tired of seeing the cast of Mormon Wives taking up space on there.

Jessi posted in support of her fellow Mormon Wives on the show, and has even done lifts with Sasha. When the @secretlivesupdates shared a video of Jessi and Sasha practising together, asking if people want to see her on DWTS, Sasha commented, I would 🥳.”

Sadly, ABC have not yet confirmed whether Jessi or any other potential competitors is on their radar – but it’s certainly looking hopeful! And to be fair, what better way to work through a break-up than by going on a really competitive show like DWTS?

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