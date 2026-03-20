After the Bachelorette drama, is Mormon Wives season five going to be cancelled?

Anyone who loves reality TV has seen messy breakups, surprise exits and last-minute network shake-ups before, but this latest Taylor Frankie Paul drama is on another level.

After ABC abruptly pulled her season of The Bachelorette just days before its planned premiere, people immediately started asking the next obvious question: What does this mean for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?!

With production chatter, cast comments and a lot of internet panic flying around, it is very easy to assume the worst. But the situation is a little more complicated than a straight yes or no…

Why was The Bachelorette cancelled?

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ABC cancelled Taylor Frankie Paul’s season after renewed fallout tied to domestic violence allegations involving her ex, Dakota Mortensen, and the release of a video connected to a 2023 incident.

The network pulled the season on March 19, 2026, just three days before its scheduled March 22 premiere, with Disney saying the priority was supporting the family involved.

The biggest trigger appears to have been the resurfaced footage published by TMZ, alongside the fact that there is also an ongoing investigation in Utah into more recent allegations involving Paul and Mortensen, per PEOPLE.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the season had already been filmed, which makes the cancellation even more dramatic.

Does that mean Mormon Wives season five is cancelled?

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At the moment, no, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five has not been officially cancelled, but production has been paused.

Filming was halted amid the ongoing investigation, and Mormon Wives cast member Mikayla Matthews said the pause was a group decision because the cast did not feel comfortable continuing under the circumstances.

So the current status is more “on hold” than “cancelled.” There has not been a confirmed announcement from Hulu that season five is scrapped entirely, renewed on a new timeline, or moving ahead without major changes.

That means we shouldn’t treat the Bachelorette cancellation as automatic proof that Mormon Wives is over, too.

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