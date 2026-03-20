Taylor Frankie Paul has previously spoken out about the fight which led to *that* leaked video

A leaked video of the 2023 fight between Dakota and Taylor Frankie Paul which resulted in her getting arrested in 2023 was released by TMZ, and resulted in The Bachelorette getting cancelled.

Taylor claims that the leaked video was part of Dakota’s ‘destructive campaign’ against her

Taylor Frankie Paul released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota then denied all the ‘baseless claims’ against him

Dakota then released his own statement, saying: “As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation. I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same.”

She also addressed the cancellation of The Bachelorette

Taylor Frankie Paul released another statement in relation to The Bachelorette getting cancelled, stating: “Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security.

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives.

“Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

During the premiere episode of SLOMW, Taylor claims she ‘peed her pants’ because she was ‘so scared’ of Dakota

Bodycam footage from the first episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which aired in 2024, shows Taylor Frankie Paul getting interviewed by the police in a bodycam footage video.

She tells the officer: “I peed my pants because I was so scared of him.” She claims that Dakota had pushed her and so she “reacted” and threw “a wooden thing at him.” She stated: “And when he came in I threw everything else.”

Dakota then claimed that Taylor was “hammered” whilst he was “sober.” He also claimed that she was “attacking the cr*p out of” him and told her to “stop lying” to the police about the fight.

The Herrinman Police Department later released audio footage, with Dakota claiming that Taylor was “launching those metal chairs at me. Left and right, putting holes in the walls.” He alleged: “I was actually a little bit scared for my life there.”

In the next episode, Taylor confirmed that despite their fight she and Dakota had decided to stay together, saying: “We stayed in our relationship and I think we wanted it, to be honest. It might not be the smartest decision in our situation. It wasn’t, but, it is what it is.”

She then addressed the incident on TikTok and admitted she’d hit ‘rock bottom’

That same year Taylor Frankie Paul addressed the video, saying on TikTok: “As much as I wish that night had went differently, I felt like hitting rock bottom actually helped me in some ways. Made me seek help that I wasn’t getting at the time.”

She mentioned it again during an appearance on Call Her Daddy

She stated: “I never really even think about me in that situation. Obviously, it’s my kids because they were involved, they were in the house. But in that moment that we see on screen, I see a lot of pain. And I didn’t have any tools at that time, so I was very lost.”

On another podcast she explained how ‘angry’ she was and she was trying to ‘attack him’

Referencing their 2023 fight, Taylor stated: “He was trying to calm me down, and I was just throwing everything and I was so angry. As we all know I was trying to attack him and I assaulted him, and I took it all out on him.

“I got charged with that… there was enough evidence there that I was the aggressor, and I was like, ‘yeah I was.'”

She alluded to the fight seven months ago on her story

She also revealed she got asked about the fight and her arrest by her Bachelorette suitors

Taylor told Us Weekly just last week: “I think I got asked about all of ’em during individual convos, and I was ready for it. I’ve got nothing else to hide.

“My arrest will always be a sensitive subject given the circumstances in that. Swinging — that’s such a scandal headline — but it’s also a very traumatic time in my life. That was one of my rock-bottom points. I lost my family, my husband. It’s so much deeper than that to me, and deep conversations were had. I think anyone that actually cares about me would definitely be asking those.”

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