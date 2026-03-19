Taylor Frankie Paul breaks her silence over The Bachelorette’s cancellation

'There are too many women who are suffering in silence'

Taylor Frankie Paul has broken her silence following news that ABC has cancelled her upcoming season of The Bachelorette following a leaked video.

A Disney spokesperson told TMZ: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

A statement from a spokesperson for Taylor Frankie Paul says that she’s “grateful” for ABC’s decision of the cancellation of The Bachelorette.

The statement reads: “Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security.

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives.

“Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

The leaked 2023 video, which was released by TMZ, shows her throwing three metal bar stools at her ex boyfriend.

Her ex boyfriend, Dakota, was filming the entire event and can be heard telling her that this is what “physical violence” looks like. Her five year old daughter Indy also being present in the room, and can be heard crying at the end of the video.

Taylor Frankie Paul has now released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

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