The real reason Lady Emma’s mother in law was banned from her wedding before Ladies of London

It's one of the biggest aristocratic feuds ever

It turns out Ladies of London star Lady Emma was at the centre of a huge family feud which involved herself and the parents of her husband, Ceawlin.

Emma’s mother and father had an affair which resulted in her being born, with her father being a Nigerian oil trader called Ladi Jadesimi and her mother an English socialite called Suzanna Mcquiston.

Ceawlin Thynn and Emma met when they were young as they were friends of the family, with the pair growing close and Ceawlin eventually asking Emma to marry him.

However, apparently his mother, Lady Anna, objected to him marrying Emma, with Ceawlin claiming in a documentary that she told him his marriage would affect “400 years of bloodline.” Lady Anna denied saying this, and has insisted she isn’t racist.

She told The Sunday Times that she would never use the word “bloodline” because “I don’t even know that word. I am not English.”

As such his mother was banned from the wedding of Lady Emma and Ceawlin Thynn prior to Ladies of London.

He told the Sunday Times that he’d had to put security in place to prevent his mother from accessing the grounds, saying: “All the doors were manned and various corridors and outdoor areas.”

Then Ceawlin’s father also refused to attend their wedding in protest of the couple deciding to remove his lewd murals from the manor that he’d painted.

However, he was so angry that his borderline pornographic paintings had been removed he decided to boycott their wedding. During a 2015 documentary however, things did seem to have smoothed over a bit as his father did hold their newborn baby, however his mother has reportedly still never met their child.

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